Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls: Stage set for counting of votes today

The counting for Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls started at 8 a.m. today. A voter turnout of 7.13 percent was recorded in the re-polling that went on in 38 polling stations of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.”Total 709 people voted today. Now, overall polling is around 7.13 percent in Srinagar Lok Sabha by-poll. No untoward incidents were reported,” Shantmanu, Chief Electoral Office of Jammu and Kashmir said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced re-polling on 38 polling stations on April 13.The by-polls of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency were held on April 9 amidst multiple incidences of violence resulting in the killing of seven civilians and injuring many.

At least seven civilians were killed during clashes with the security forces in various areas of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on April 9.

Reports suggest polling stations were attacked and EVM machines were also vandalised at many places.Severe clashes were reported from Delwan and Chadoora area where two people lost their lives. Locals said a group of boys tried to attack a polling station, but the security forces opened fire resulting in the two casualties. Three others were injured in the incident.

A similar incident was reported in Beerwah area where another person lost his life during the clashes. In wake of the prevailing tension in the Kashmir valley, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday deferred the Anantnag by-polls till May 25. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on April 12.

A school designated as polling station for Anantnag by-polls was set on fire in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A Panchayat Ghar was also set ablaze in Pulwama district.