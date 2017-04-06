  3. Srinagar flooded, Indian Army rushes to rescue again; jawans jump into freezing water to help pull people to safety

The Indian army conducted rescue operations aggressively helping people who were affected by the flood-like situation caused by heavy rainfall

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2017 5:12 PM
The Indian army once again came to the rescue of people affected by flood in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army once again came to the rescue of people affected by flood in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The army officers conducted the rescue operations aggressively helping people who were affected by flood-like situation caused by heavy rainfall. Even though army continues to share a tense relation with the people of Jammu and Kashmir due to continuous stone pelting incidents, it was on guard to wade into freezing water and help people in the city of Srinagar.

Heavy rainfall in Srinagar had led to a flood-like situation in the city causing panic among people as the water level kept rising. In some places, the water reached about ankle-height affecting the normal life. Many residential houses and schools were also damaged by the incident. Because of heavy water flow over the roads, traffic has also been halted by the concerned authorities.

Dal Lake is one of the precious heritages of Kashmir valley and attracts lakhs of tourist from across the world. The Municipal authorities had started the work on the restoration of parapet walls that surrounds the scenic Dal Lake and were damaged after the flood.

“The tourism industry has again picked up after the disaster as tourists from across the world have started visiting the valley. The damaged parapet walls of the Dal Lake are making it difficult for tourists to enjoy the beauty as the walls made for sitting purpose can break anytime. The Dal Lake, often referred to as ‘Srinagar jewel’, is visited by millions of tourists every year and it brings in huge profits for the boats rowers, famed houseboats and hotels around the lake. Kashmir is considered as one of the best tourism destinations in the country with the hospitality of the valley well-known that adds to the popularity of the tourism sector,” said Site Engineer, Nayeem Ahmad.

(with input from agency)

  1. S
    Salman Aarif
    Apr 6, 2017 at 11:45 pm
    Pathetic Indian media, it is not even flooded yet. Will you ever stop these lies?
    Reply
    1. R
      Ram
      Apr 6, 2017 at 10:31 pm
      Kashmir is paradise but kashmiris are parasites...They are born traitors and indians are fool to believe them
      Reply
      1. S
        Suresh
        Apr 6, 2017 at 6:35 pm
        Why do our valiant Jawans have to risk their valuable lives to resque these miserable parasites. They throw stones and their so called leaders behave treacherously Thack monster Faruk Abdullah called them protectors of their nation . Why not leave them to their miserable fate ???
        Reply
        1. R
          Ram
          Apr 6, 2017 at 10:29 pm
          Coz their co wants good posting after this flood
          Reply
        2. S
          sukumar
          Apr 6, 2017 at 5:41 pm
          Hats Off, we live in India. My soul is so greatful to the country ,its traditions,its philosophy and its ins utions which follows its spirit.
          Reply
          1. R
            Ram
            Apr 6, 2017 at 10:28 pm
            Pant off...Until Kashmir becomes stan
            Reply

