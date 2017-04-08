Srinagar: Explosion hits Khayam Chowk 

Ahead of the Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary constituencies bypolls, an explosion took place at Khayam Chowk in Srinagar. (Representative Photo: PTI)

Ahead of the Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary constituencies bypolls, an explosion took place at Khayam Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday. Bypolls are scheduled to be held on April 9 and 12 respectively. In the latest update, the Jammu and Kashmir police said that situation is normal as the low-intensity blast hit Srinagar’s Khanyar due to mishandling of teargas canister.

(ANI)

Earlier in day, militants fired shots at a crowd where a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader was addressing a rally in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the security forces have cordoned off the area and search is on to nab the militants.

The incident happened in the Achabal town of Anantnag district. Though no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that anyone who takes law into their own hands will be dealt with strictly. “Whoever they might be, anyone who takes law in their own hands or threatens will be dealt with strictly,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

No one was hurt in the firing, even as the meeting, chaired by Jammu and Kashmir minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, remained unaffected and later concluded peacefully, a police official said.

The official said the militants apparently fired a few shots to scare the voters but fled the scene due to heavy presence of police and paramilitary personnel. A search operation was in progress to track down the militants, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)