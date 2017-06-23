Srinagar DySP Mohammed Ayub Pandith stoned to death outside Jamia Masjid: How the gory incident unfolded

Srinagar DySP Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by a mad mob on Thursday night.

Srinagar mob lynching: In a shocking incident, a senior police officer of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped naked and stoned to death by an irate mob in Srinagar last night. According to PTI, the incident happened after Srinagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith was allegedly clicking pictures outside Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the Jammu and Kashmir capital.

Police sources told PTI that Pandith was seen moving around by people near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area at 0030 hours. The top cop was allegedly clicking pictures of people when they were coming out of the mosque. They said that people coming out of the mosque tried to catch the officer, who allegedly fired several shots from his pistol. Three people were injured in the alleged firing.

Sources further told the news agency that the mob caught hold of Pandith, stripped him naked before stoning him to death. The shocking incident turned the situation in the old city area tense. Pandith’s body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures.

After lynching the DySP, the mob went on a rampage. They attacked empty security pickets erected in the area. Police forces were later sent to the area to restore normalcy.

The shocking incident happened at a time when Muslims across Kashmir are observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley. As a precautionary measure, the state authorities have announced restrictions on the movement of people in seven police station areas of Srinagar.

According to PTI, the restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order as separatists had called for protests after Friday prayers against the alleged killing of a civilian during protests in Kakapora area of Pulwama District on Wednesday.

Sources told IANS that the DySP was on frisking duty at the Jamia Masjid. He was attacked by the mob when was carrying out his duty as usual. “He tried to free himself and even fired in self-defence, injuring three. But the mob managed to lynch him,” sources told IANS.

IANS reported that Pandith’s security guards fled when they found that the mob was too large for them to handle. Pandith belonged to Khanyar area, which is adjacent to Nowhatta. According to IANS, the DySP had been at the mosque post for quite some time and many locals who regularly visited knew him.