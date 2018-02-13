Srinagar CRPF camp attack: Gunfight at under-construction building in Karan Nagar enters day 2, two LeT militants believed holed up inside

The over 20-hour long gunfight between holed up militants and the security forces continued in Srinagar on Tuesday as fresh firing exchanges started. (PTI)

The over 20-hour long gunfight between holed up militants and the security forces continued in Srinagar on Tuesday as fresh firing exchanges started. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants are holed up inside an under construction building in Karan Nagar area since Monday after they were forced to withdraw and later trapped inside the building following their failed terror bid on a CRPF camp. The militants had entered this building after an alert sentry at the observation post of 23 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) spotted them and fired. One CRPF trooper was killed during the gunfight while a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured.