Sridevi’s autopsy complete, body to be flown back tomorrow: Officials

Sridevi’s body could not be repatriated on Sunday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready by late evening. (Reuters)

The autopsy of superstar Sridevi, who passed away here after a cardiac arrest, has been completed and her body would be flown back to India tomorrow, according to media reports. The actor, wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died late in the night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. UAE officials have revealed that Sridevi’s autopsy has been completed and the family is now awaiting laboratory reports conducted by the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, Khaleej Times reported.

The body of legendary Indian actress Sridevi, who died in Dubai on Saturday night, is likely to be flown home tomorrow, Gulf News reported. Sridevi’s body could not be repatriated on Sunday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready by late evening, officials dealing with the legal formalities were quoted by the report. Officials also said that as per usual protocols, these tests take up to 24 hours in the case a person has died outside a hospital in Dubai. The same safety and administrative protocols are being followed by the police in this case as well.

She reportedly had a fainting spell in her bathroom and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai, the report said. The hotel, however, refused to comment on the matter and an employee stated that the matter is under police investigation. Sridevi’s body will not be released tonight, authorities have confirmed.

The Padma Shri awardee, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, passed away last night. She was 54.