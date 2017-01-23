Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Jallikattu protestors, ‘don’t let it slip in hands of anti-social elements’

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Courtesy said warned Jallikattu protesters of anit-social elements.(Twitter)

The founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Monday said that the Jallikattu bill is passed, but must end this with celebration. Appeal people don’t let it slip in hands of anti-social elements. The Jallikattu protests on the streets of Tamil Nadu took a violent turn on Monday when police intervened in the traditional sport. Jallikattu was banned by the Supreme Court for which an ordinance was passed and the Tamil Nadu Assembly cleared the Jallikattu bill on Monday. For which people were celebrating.

I appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to keep calm & not allow anti-social elements to hijack the peaceful nature of the Jallikattu movt. (2) — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) January 23, 2017

But their were reports of violence and also deaths in the state due to Jallikattu, hence, Ravi Shankar came out to warned people of anti-social elements. On Monday, police took to baton charge and protestors were beaten up. Protesters threw stones at police. On Monday actor, Rajinikanth also tweeted to appeal to people to end their protest.

The 6-day peaceful Jallikattu protest is a victory for people of Tamil Nadu.Instead of celebration,unfortunate it’s taken a violent turn.(1) — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) January 23, 2017

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar have been supporting Jallikattu from the beginning. He told media that Jallikattu cannot be banned if vehicles cannot be banned from the streets for causing road accident. He said that the ancient bull-taming festival is not harmful and is an integral part of the Pongal festival. There may have been accidents in the past but it doesn’t speak for the game. He said that in Jallikattu the bull is taken great care of as it is symbolically a part of the family. If a ban is imposed in a traditional sport such as this then slaughter houses should be banned too, he said.