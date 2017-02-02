Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for proper toilets, sanitation

Spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder (Twitter)

Spiritual leader and Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Thursday urged people to focus on proper toilets and sanitation to make society disease-free.

“People need to focus on toilets for the sake of living a healthy life and ward off diseases,” said Ravi Shankar.

On a visit to Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Sulabh International here – – which has the popular Toilet Museum describing good toilet systems across the world — he also urged people in the rural areas to join hands in making India cleaner and open defecation-free.

“By doing so, pay a befitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary on October 2,” he said.

Sulabh International has been providing sanitation solutions to the poor across the country to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Swachhh Bharat” mission, and other urban development initiatives.

Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak said : “There is a need to have more such movements to achieve the goal of total sanitation”.