Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Ayodhya issue says effort is to create win-win situation

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has been trying for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute through mediation, met Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan here today and said the issue should be resolved by finding a ‘win-win’ situation for both the sides. (PTI)

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has been trying for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute through mediation, met Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan here today and said the issue should be resolved by finding a ‘win-win’ situation for both the sides. Ravi Shankar, who reached the Trishul airbase here in a private jet, offered a ‘chaadar’ at the Dargah Ala Hazrat and also visited the Alakhnath temple and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. “Ram Temple should be constructed, a mosque should be constructed. Both, the parties should be happy, and ground work in this direction is going on. We can create win-win situation,” Ravi Shankar told reporters here.

Referring to a remark made by him earlier, Ravi Shankar said he had cited Syria just as an example. “It was a point of view, and not threat. There is no point in giving a threat. I cannot imagine it even in my dreams. We want peace, and an atmosphere of harmony…I feel that the situation which is prevailing in other countries, should never arise in our country. We are working in those countries,” he said. The spiritual leader said that in Iraq, there were nearly 15 lakh refugees living in tents and his organisation’s people were providing them food and medicines. All I want to say that there should be no communal violence in the country, he said adding that both the communities should move forward. “There is a temple…Both the sides will sit and hold talks. There should be temple as well as a mosque, and both sides should win, and this is our intention,” he added. Talking to reporters, Khan said that Ravi Shankar said he was trying to create such an atmosphere that different parties of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute may sit, hold talks and find a solution.

According to Khan, Ravi Shankar told him that ordinary Hindus and Muslims wanted a peaceful solution to the dispute and if the parties involved got ready for talks, it will be beneficial for the country. “Ravishankar is being seen with suspicion, and some are even calling him a puppet of the BJP. However, the truth is that the BJP does not want to resolve the issue…The intentions of Ravi Shankar are good,” Khan said. Khan said he endorsed Ravi Shankar’s views and will help the spiritual leader in his campaign.