Ayodhya row: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar today met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s residence in Lucknow. Earlier, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Monday said he was involved as a mediator in the Ram Temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya on November 16 to meet all the stakeholders. The Congress had last month dubbed Shankar a “government agent” who was representing its interests in the Ram Temple dispute in Ayodhya.

Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan had said the Supreme Court made it very clear that a settlement was possible, but he asked as to who had appointed people like the Art of Living Foundation chief to take charge. The spiritual leader told reporters that he would pay a courtesy visit to CM Yogi Adityanath. “It was out of my own will that he was involved as a mediator in Ram Temple issue,” he had said. Shankar confirmed that he would be visiting Ayodhya and said, “I do not have an agenda in this issue and will listen to everybody during the visit.”

He had offered to mediate in the Ram Temple row for an out-of-court settlement.