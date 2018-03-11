Sri Sri Ravi Shankar forced to cut short Srinagar event midway: Here’s what happened

The group of people alleged they were tricked by the organisers to assemble a large gathering at the event. (Photo: Indian Express)

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was forced to leave a seminar midway in Srinagar after a group of people created a ruckus. Reports said the they also shouted ‘pro-freedom’ slogans at the event organised by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living. The group of people alleged they were tricked by the organisers to assemble a large gathering at the event. After sloganeering and ruckus, several people left the venue and Ravi Shankar was forced to cut short his speech. The incident occurred during AOL’s Paigham-e-Mohabbat (message of love) event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) lawns.

A youth claimed that the organisers tricked them by saying that a management company would participate in the event and jobs will be offered to the people. Another group of men, which reached the venue from central Kashmir’s Budgam district, said the organisers told them that some religious scholar will speak on Islam. “We would not have participated in this event had we known who was to speak. We were tricked by the organisers,” they claimed. Another group of students alleged that they were promised cricket kits and money. “We were promised cricket kits and money. But we have not been given anything, not even a glass of water,” Javed Ahmad, a student from Baramulla district, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Asked about the controversy, Ravi Shankar appeared unsure of what led to the ruckus. He said that it was he who was invited to Kashmir and he had not invited those people. However, he said he would be available to hear whatever they want to say. Earlier, in his speech, Ravi Shankar said he wanted to see Kashmir as the Switzerland of Asia. The spiritual guru added that he wanted to see an atmosphere of beauty, peace and love in the Valley. “If we think about past only, then we will remain sad. We should look forward. We have the courage and power to be resilient and think about our future,” he said.

Later, Ravi Shankar spoke to media and said he will be visiting Kashmir to hear the people. “I will be meeting several delegations, including victims of violence. I will hear them over the next two days and I want to create a wave of happiness and an atmosphere of love in Kashmir,” Ravi Shankar said.