Sri Lankan Prime Minister prays at Tirumala temple

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala here. Accompanied by his wife Maithree Wickremesinghe, he had ‘darshan’ at the hill shrine in the morning.

The couple reached the temple’s main door through Vaikuntam Queue Complex. They participated in various rituals conducted by the priests.

After ‘darshan’, the couple was blessed by the priests at Ranganayakula mandap.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman Ch Krishnamurthy presented ‘prasadam’ to the Prime Minister and his wife.

They had arrived in the temple town on Wednesday evening and had a night halt at the Sri Krishna Rest House.

Sri Lanka’s Minister for Prison Reforms and Hindu religious affairs, D.M. Swaminathan and Minister for Infrastructure and Community Development, Palany Thigambaram is accompanying the premier.