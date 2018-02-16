Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe skips India visit to face political crisis at home

Sri Lankan premier is currently battling calls for his sacking following the defeat of his United National Party. (Reuters)

Beleaguered Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said he has cancelled a planned visit to India due to the ongoing political crisis in his UNP party over its recent defeat in local polls.

“I have been asked by the party to stay and face this situation,” Wickremesinghe said.

He had been expected to attend an information technology meeting in New Delhi, his officials said.

The Sri Lankan premier is currently battling calls for his sacking following the defeat of his United National Party.

Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s supporters have demanded that President Maithripala Sirisena sack Wickremesinghe and appoint a government of the president’s Sri Lanka Freedom Party.

The current situation emerged after Rajapaksa’s new party Sri Lanka People’s Front crushed both the UNP and the SLFP in last week’s local council election.

The SLFP is said to be working to acquire a parliamentary majority on its own to oust Wickremesinghe from the ruling alliance.