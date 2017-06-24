Sri Lankan Navy arrests eight Indian fishermen, Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking immediate release

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested eight Tamilian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the territorial waters of the island nation. (Source: PTI) (Representative image)

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested eight Tamilian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the territorial waters of the island nation. The fishermen who were from Nagapattinam were fishing close to Paruthithurai when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Indian fishermen were taken to Kangesanthurai Port in Sri Lanka. This is the second incident of Sri Lankan Navy arresting Indian fishermen in the past two days. The Lankan Navy had arrested 21 Indian fishermen, of the 21 arrested fishermen, four were from Pudukottai district and 17 were from Karaikal region in Puducherry for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu off the Sri Lankan Coast, according to a PTI report.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has raised the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister has called the arrests of the fishermen “illegal abduction and detention”. The incumbent Chief Minister, through a letter, reminded the Prime Minister that the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa had on many occasions tried to remind the PM about the harassment faced by the Tamil fishermen at the hands of the Lankan Navy, as per the report.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister stressed upon the fact that the Tamil fishermen are unable to access the waters where they have traditionally fished and added that the fishing community of the state is agitated due to the provocative actions of the island nation’s navy.

Palaniswami has requested the Prime Minister to order the External Affairs Ministry to register a strong protest with the Lankan authorities over the continuous ‘abductions’. The CM also seeks the immediate release of the fishermen, as per PTI reports.