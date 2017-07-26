Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena hopes for close cooperation with Ram Nath Kovind

Sirisena said all communities in India would benefit from 71-year old Kovind’s vast experience and wisdom in achieving co-existence, progress and development. (Image Source: Reuters)

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said today he was hopeful of working in “closer cooperation” with newly-elected Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and further strengthen the bilateral relationship. Sirisena said all communities in India would benefit from 71-year old Kovind’s vast experience and wisdom in achieving co-existence, progress and development. “I hope to be able to work in closer cooperation with the new Indian President to further our historically close bilateral relationship,” Sirisena said in a statement.

He said he hoped that relations between Sri Lanka and India would further strengthen during Kovind’s tenure in office. Kovind, a lawyer-turned-politician, was sworn in as India’s 14th president in a grand ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament yesterday. In his first address as president after taking oath, Kovind said the key to India’s success was its diversity and asked people to build a country that is “an economic leader as well as a moral exemplar”.