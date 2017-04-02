Sri Lanka Navy arrests 6 Indian fishermen for allegedly having cocaine, seizes boat

The Sri Lankan navy alleged to found Cocaine with the Indian fishermen. (ANI)

The Sri Lanka navy arrested six Indian fishermen and seized a boat near Nainatheevu, on Sunday. The navy alleged to found Cocaine with the fishermen during a search that led to their arrest, reported the news agency ANI. The year is not going so well for Indian fishermen, as it is not a first incident of Indian fishermen’s arrest by Sri Lankan navy. On March 26, as many as 12 fishermen were arrested and two trawler boats were seized by the Sri Lanka Navy from the Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu. Before that on March 21, the navy had arrested 10 Indian fishermen and had seized their boat from the sea area north of the Delft island in Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram.

You may also like to watch:

Besides arrest, in a bizarre incident, the Tamil Fishermen were also reportedly attacked by the Sri Lankan navy in March. Around 2000 Tamil fishermen who were there in 400 boats were attacked by the navy with beer bottles, stones and iron rods. Prior to the arrest, on March 6, an alleged open firing by again the Sri Lankan Navy resulted in the killing of an Indian fisherman identified as 22-year-old Bridgo, while 3 others were injured. This incident took place when a group of Indian fishermen who were fishing off the Tamil Nadu coast between Danushkodi and Katchatheevu were allegedly fired upon. The killing of the fisherman led to protests in Rameswaram. Several Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi party workers climbed on towers as a sign of protest. People gathered around in villages and wanted the government to take quick steps. A case was even registered in the local police station.

In the month of March, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) also apprehended over 100 fishermen and seized 18 of their boats off Jakhau in Gujarat’s Kutch district, according to a fishermen association official.