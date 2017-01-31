Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal named successor to Dharmapuram Adheenam

52-year old Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal would be known as Sri Masillamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Swamigal, the senior pontiff said. (Reuters)

Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal has been named the successor to the head of Dharmapuram Adheenam in nearby Mayiladuthurai, one of the ancient Saivaite mutts in the country. He was chosen by the head of the mutt 93-year old Sri Shanmugam Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal and would be anointed as the junior pontiff at a ceremony to be held tomorrow morning, a mutt release said today.

Thereafter, 52-year old Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal would be known as Sri Masillamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Swamigal, the senior pontiff said. The adheenam, headquartered at Dharmapuram in Mayiladuthurai in the district, is more than 500 years old and has control over 27 Saivaite temples, runs several educational institutions and has other properties in various parts of the country.

Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal is the 26th head of the mutt. The junior pontiff-designate Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal is a native of Erukathampuliyur village in Cuddalore district and holds a doctorate in Tamil.

He has published more than 200 research papers in Tamil literature and has briefly served as an Associate Professor in Thirupanandal Kasi Mutt College in Kumbakonam before joining the Dharmapuram Mutt in 2000.

He is the Chief Editor of Saivaite magazine ‘Gnanasambandham’ published by the Dharmapuram Adheenam.