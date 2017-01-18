Spurned lover throws acid and slashes boyfriends face with blade in Bengaluru

Lydia attacked her ex-boyfriend with acid and slashed his face with a blade. (Photo for representational purpose)

A 26-year-old woman attacked her 32-year-old boyfriend with acid on Monday night as she was fearing rejection from him. Jayakumar was unable to take a decision about his marriage with Lydia even after her repeatedly asking him. Lydia also asked Jayakumar to convert his religion to Christianity. After four years of their relationship the couple recently broke up. After the emotional trauma, she got agitated and slashed his throat and threw acid at him after. According to reports, her cousin helped her to carry out the crime. Jayakumar had apparently agreed to marry her but didn’t plan to convert.

Lydia and Jayakumar were having fights regarding the issue since November. Some reports also suggested that Jayakumar had started looking for other prospects. Lydia has been agitated and on Monday night she attacked Jayakumar with the help of Sunil, who is now absconding. Jayakumar ran an apparel store in Ali Asghar Road and Lydia is a nurse by profession. Reports said, that she obtained the acid bottle and the blade a week ago from the hospital she worked in.

You May Also Like To Watch:

Jayakumar and his friend, Padmanabh had gone to Rajarajeshwari temple on Monday and on their way they were attacked. Jayakumar and his brother were returning home on a motorbike when Lydia and Sunil waited for him near the pipeline area of Vijayanagara. She threw acid on his face looking for the right moment when he was passing by.

Soon after, Jayakumar and his brother followed the lady and managed to catch up with her and stop her. When they forcefully tried to remove her helmet to identify the attacker, she used a surgical knife to cut his face and neck areas, India Today reported.

Jayakumar screamed and his friend and the gathered crowd rushed him to the hospital. Jayakumar survived and filed a complaint. Lydia was booked under section 326 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) and attempt to murder and remanded her to judicial custody.