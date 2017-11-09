SpiceJet plane suffers tailstrike at Delhi airport

The incident happened around 1 pm yesterday. (Reuters)

A SpiceJet regional jet arriving from Jabalpur suffered a tailstrike during landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here. However, all passengers escaped unharmed. The incident happened around 1 pm yesterday. In aviation parlance, a tailstrike is an incident in which the rear empennage of an aircraft strikes the runway. “During landing at Delhi, the aircraft (operating flight SG-2642) tail contacted runway and experienced tailstrike, ” a SpiceJet spokesperson said today. However, there was no injuries to passengers, he said.

The aircraft, a Bombardier Q400, had arrived here from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, he said. The spokesperson did not share other details such as the number of passengers and crew on board.Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) spokesperson was not available for comments. The incident comes amid the safety oversight audit of India’s aviation sector being carried out by the UN aviation safety watchdog, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The ICAO audit, which will cover areas of licencing, airworthiness and operations besides aspects related to organisation and legal framework, is crucial for the fast- growing Indian aviation sector as its findings carry a lot of weight globally.