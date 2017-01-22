Spectacular West Bengal Tourism Video goes viral and it is not Shahrukh Khan who is driving the interest

The cherry on the top is added by the fact that right at the end, Bollywood star and West Bengal Tourism ambassador Shahrukh Khan makes his entry. (You Tube)

So, what is so great about West Bengal? Well, the Mamata Banerjee government has proceeded to tell us exactly that through a spectacular tourism video that has grabbed eye-balls aplenty and is going viral – it has 850,189 views after first being uploaded on Friday. The video has been done with great empathy for all things ‘Bengali’ and that too with a great amount of professionalism – we’ll content ourselves by just saying that it would make a Bengali long for his home state and if s/he are abroad, then if this did not make them rush to their nearest airline and book tickets for their home, nothing will. And not just Bengalis, it makes for an awe-inspiring viewing for everyone else and would surely make them promise themselves a visit to this eastern state. From delicious food that tastes the best only in the state like Tangra Macher Jhol and Sandesh, to spectacular scenery that surrounds the region, the area is one of the most beautiful ones on Earth. West Bengal decidedly has the best to offer across a variety of other interests too.

And looking to translate this natural wealth into profit is the government’s Department of Tourism, which has come out with a commercial video that will bring tourists in droves to the state. Sensitively told through the many activities of a Caucasian visitor, a young woman, the scenes cut from one activity to another to show, not just the enjoyment and wonder that this foreigner is getting, but also showcasing the wealth of the Bengali state to the world. From fine architecture and vibrant folk songs, dance and drama, it covers a plethora of activities in a surprisingly small clip. The footage starts with a colourful traditional Bengali wedding and it goes on to taxi ride before it moves on to cover what seems like almost the entire facet of the life of the people from great art, teeming book markets to eye-catching landscapes. The most striking part is definitely the food and the rich background, that the visitor is pleasantly surprised and enjoying her experience adds to the effect.

The cherry on the top is added by the fact that right at the end, Bollywood star and West Bengal Tourism ambassador Shahrukh Khan makes his entry. This surely is one of the most super entries SRK may well have ever made! But, this is one time that the actor has not stolen the limelight. This video in itself is a great reason to experience West Bengal!