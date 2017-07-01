Special drive launched by Odisha vigilance department against corrupt public servants

The special drive was launched on June 25 in connection with implementation of rural housing scheme at block levels to prevent and detect corrupt practices on part of public servants associated with administration and implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).

The Directorate of Vigilance has launched a special drive to nab public servants involved in corrupt practice, an official today said. The special drive was launched on June 25 in connection with implementation of rural housing scheme at block levels to prevent and detect corrupt practices on part of public servants associated with administration and implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).

Replying to a question at the Collectors conference last month Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said to prevent pilferage and leakage of development funds at the block level and to ensure that benefits of developmental schemes go to the actual and intended beneficiaries, corruption has to end.

The vigilance department has initiated probe on six petitions, 15 secret verifications, 23 file enquiries and has registered four criminal cases against corrupt public servants relating to illegal allotment of houses to ineligible beneficiaries, misappropriation of public funds without constructing the houses allotted under different schemes and demand of bribe related to sanctioning of funds and release of payments to beneficiaries, an official said.

You may also like to watch:

Every vigilance unit has been directed to take up the exercise on a priority basis to find instances of corrupt practices like allotment of houses to fictitious beneficiaries, misappropriation of funds without actually constructing houses and others, he said.

“All blocks and gram panchayats of the state are under the scanner of the state vigilance department and a special drive is being undertaken to prevent and detect corrupt practices of public servants relating to rural housing,” the official said. The vigilance department has also requested the people to inform the Vigilance Directorate on Toll Free number-1064, its Twitter and Facebook accounts about corrupt practices related to rural housing schemes at the block level.