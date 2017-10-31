Special CBI court to hear Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh DA case

During the previous hearing, the special court directed the CBI to hand over certain documents to Virbhadra in connection with the case. (PTI)

A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on Tuesday hear Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadhra Singh’s disproportionate assets matter. During the previous hearing, the special court directed the CBI to hand over certain documents to Virbhadra in connection with the case. The court’s direction came after Virbhadra, his wife Pratibha Singh and others told the court that they have not received various documents filed along with the charge sheet. Earlier on May 29, the court granted bail to all accused including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and his wife in the matter.

Virbhadra was asked to furnish Rs one lakh personal bond and surety of same amount. He was also asked to not leave the country without the court’s permission. Earlier on May 22, Singh and the other accused in the case, moved the Special CBI court for bail. The Special CBI court issued a notice to the CBI to reply on the bail plea of all the accused including Virbhadra and his wife. Earlier, the court had summoned them after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the CBI. The CBI in his 500-page charge sheet claimed that Virbhadra had accumulated assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister.