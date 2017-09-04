Special Army forces strike NSCN camp on India-Myanmar border, kill 1 militant

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (ANI)

One National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) was killed and an Army personnel injured during a Special Forces operations in the Longding district along Arunachal-Myanmar border. According to ANI, the operation has been underway since 7:30 am earlier today. The special forces recovered one radio set, one hand grenade and live bullets from the scene of action. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat while talking about the operation that is taking place at the Indo-Myanmar border said, “It’s normal routine operation. Such operations happen every day. Nothing big about them.”

Further details awaited.