Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan calls for an all-party meeting on January 30

Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has called an all party meeting on Sunday to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament, as the next session of both the Houses beginning Monday is expected to be a stormy affair over the Uttarakhand political crisis.

The session begins in the middle of a raging political controversy over the Uttarakhand political crisis in which Centre’s role has come in for scathing criticism. Starting April 25, the session is in fact second part of the Budget session, but since both the Houses were prorogued after the first part between February 23 and March 16, this will be a new session. It will be the eighth session of 16th Lok Sabha and 239th session of Rajya Sabha.

Drought in ten states and the resultant water scarcity will also be raised in a big way by the Opposition parties, some of whom have already given notice in this regard to the Chair. Congress is bracing to attack the government and rope in other opposition parties on the Uttarakhand issue.

Congress’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma on Thursday gave a notice to Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari under Rule 267 for taking up the resolution after suspending all business. The resolution seeks to “deplore” the “destabilisation” of the democratically elected government in Uttarakhand and “disapprove” the “unjustified” imposition of President’s Rule there under Article 356 of the Constitution.

The notice seeks a discussion on the “serious situation arising out of prevailing drought and heat wave conditions and resultant water crisis in the country and the remedial measures taken by the Government in regard thereto.” The notice has been admitted under Rule 177 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business and the issue will be discussed on April 27.

Claiming that the Centre has no serious plan in place to tackle drought, CPI had already demanded that the government should convene an all party meeting to discuss the calamity and figure out ways to combat it. Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should call a meeting of chief ministers of drought-hit states to tackle the situation on a war-footing.