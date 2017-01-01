SP feud: Doctors inspect Mulayam Singh Yadav after complaint of blood pressure

Earlier in the day, party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav declared that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Samjawadi Party’s national president, a post held by Mulayam Singh Yadav since inception of the party. (Reuters)

Doctors on Sunday inspected Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh at his residence in Lucknow after complaints of high blood pressure, ANI reported. Shivpal Yadav also reached Mulayam’s residence following the check-up. No detail have been received so far on health condition. SP is going through a turmoil after a feud between Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Shivpal Yadav camps.

Earlier in the day, party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav declared that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as Samjawadi Party’s national president, a post held by Mulayam Singh Yadav since inception of the party. Ramgopal claimed that Akhilesh has been elected national president with due process and that his election his completely legal. Following the move, Mulayam Singh called unconstitutional, and decisions taken in it as illegal. Mulayam called for an emergency meet on January 5 in Lucknow.

