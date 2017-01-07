SP family drama: Mulayam Singh Yadav refuses to accept Ram Gopal’s reply, expelled leader to go to Election Commission

Devendra Upadhyay said that upon his arrival at the party president’s residence, o of the employees had a word with someone twice or thrice and then refused to accept the copy. (ANI)

In the midst of the Yadav family drama nd the controversy surrounding the Samajwadi Party symbol, Devendra Upadhyay, lawyer representing CM Akhilesh Yadav said that he had gone to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence to submit a copy of the reply filed by Ram Gopal. Meanwhile, following the day’s event, Upadhyay said that he would now go to the Election Commission and file a reply. All this happened on a day when Samajwadi Party’s Ambika Choudhury said that everything would be fine and the SP would remain a united party.

Earlier yesterday, Ramgopal Yadav had addressed the media to indicate where things stand as far as the ongoing internal tussle is concerned. While most of the political moves have been made, the row has moved to the Election Commission to which both SP factions have made representations on retaining the party’s cycle symbol. Clarifying further, Ramgopal Yadav commented that they had received a letter from Election Commission in connection with the representation he had made before them. The EC had asked Akhilesh and Co to submit affidavits by January 9th of the documents.

Also watch:

That the initiative has been snatched by the Akhilesh faction was also made clear when Ramgopal had added that out of the 229 MLAs, 212 had signed the affidavit. 56 out of 68 MLCs, 15 out of 24 MPs had done the same. Earlier SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav had expelled Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav for a period of 6 years for indulging in anti-party activities. The expulsion had taken place after CM Akhilesh Yadav had issued a parallel list of 235 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections just a day after Mulayam Singh Yadav had announced his list of 217 candidates for the 2017 elections.