Southern Naval Command celebrates 71st Independence Day

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) today celebrated the 71st Independence Day with a ceremonial parade reviewed by Vice Admiral A R Karve, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. The Admiral had earlier paid floral tributes at the War Memorial for departed shipmates. Later, addressing the parade he highlighted the tremendous advances made by India in defence, space, science and technology while becoming one of the biggest economies in the world. He reiterated that it is important for everyone in the Southern Naval Command to train hard to be able to carry out their duties with professionalism and confidence, whether they wer on board a ship, submarine, aircraft or in a shore unit. The C-in-C said that the armed forces needed to be ready to face the present security challenges in the maritime domain and fully dedicated to serve the nation. He also complemented the parade for its smart turnout and crisp drill movements.Twenty four platoons, including six armed platoons attended the Parade.

The President’s colours, presented to the Command by the then President late Zail Singh, was also paraded, accompanied by a 50 man Guard of honour. The Parade was commanded by Commander Sachin Rawat. Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni,Chief of Staff, SNC conducted the parade. The Southern Naval Command band was in attendance. All Kochi based naval ships were also ceremonially dressed overall with multi-coloured signal flags and pennants to mark the festive occasion. The festivities culminated in ‘Barakhana’, wherein naval personnel enjoyed a special meal together. Earlier,at midnight,a 70 km ultra marathon,to commemmorate 70 years of independence, was flagged off by Rear Admiral K Swaminathan, Chief Staff Officer (training). A number of naval personnel led by Commodore Joginder Chandna, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration) participated in the event as an expression of solidarity to the cause of nation building. The marathon was successfully completed at 9:30 AM by Commodore Joginder Chandna, Sub Lieutenant Nitin and Sub Lieutenant Deepak Kadian.