South Korea to showcase culture to bolster India ties

In order to foster ties between India and South Korea, the South Korean embassy will host a number of cultural events across the country to showcase the rich tapestry of Korean culture. This is an effort to introduce Indians to Korean pop culture, political counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, New Delhi, Park So Yeon said here yesterday. “The embassy will make further efforts to host such events in other parts of India,” Yeon said. As part of this initiative, ‘Tasty Korea – A Korean Musical Night’ was organised in the city by the South Korean embassy yesterday evening. The South Korean embassy has brought this very special cultural event in Kolkata where the music loving people of the city did have a live experience of our pop music, Yeon said.

The political assistant at Embassy of the Republic of Korea in New Delhi, Irene Anna Thomas said, “India and South Korea being two great countries share a special bond. Hence, to further carry forward this special bonding, both the countries have been working on cultural exchanges.” Senior diplomats from the South Korean embassy in New Delhi, the honorary consul general of South Korea in Kolkata, the diplomatic and consulate community, professors and students from various universities and schools in city were also present at the musical night, which showcased the musical ‘Chef’.

‘Chef’, a fun-packed show with rich sounds and vivid visualisations, presented a legacy of non-verbal performances, was interactive and it encouraged participation from the audience. The South Korean government wants to use ‘Hallyu’, (Korean Wave), which refers to various facets of Korean culture, including music, dance, drama, movies, food, fashion and cosmetics – as part of its cultural diplomacy to enhance bilateral ties with India, a press release said.