South Eastern Railway local trains collide in West Bengal, no major injuries

The accident took place in Panskura railway junction station on the Howrah-Kharagpur line under the South Eastern Railway. (ANI)

A local train collided with another from behind after coming onto the same track in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Sunday, a railway official said. The accident took place in Panskura railway junction station on the Howrah-Kharagpur line under the South Eastern Railway. Railway authorities said that no one sustained injuries in the accident as both trains were at a very low speed. The locals, however, said that at least 10 people were injured and given first aid in the station. “Midnapore Howrah local was about to leave the Panskura station when another train Balichak local knocked it from behind. Both trains were immediately stopped. There was no major collision as both trains were at a low speed,” Sanjoy Ghosh, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway, told IANS. He said in the automatic signalling system, the trains heading towards the same direction, are allowed to come on the same track while maintaining a specific distance.

“The trains can be on the same track, but they should not come so close to each other. Whether it was a signalling fault or a human error, is a matter of inquiry,” Ghosh clarified.

The officer said there was no disruption in train services after the accident.

“Though the down line was unusable for some time after the accident, the train service was not disrupted as there are three channels in the station. The other two channels were used for passing the trains.”

a