South Delhi Municipal Corporation grants three-day toll tax exemption to food-laden trucks

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has granted toll tax exemption to the trucks entering the national capital with food items such as vegetables and fruits, the civic body today said. “South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat has decided to grant exemption of toll tax for three days starting midnight today (November 13) up till midnight of November 15,” the civic body said. The exemption is for those trucks entering into the city from nearby states, carrying food articles, including vegetables and fruits. “It is understood that such trucks and other commercial vehicles, not destined to Delhi, are waiting for entry in to Delhi. As per the information from the Delhi Police, more than 70,000 commercial vehicles have gathered at the border, awaiting entry into Delhi,” the SDMC said in a statement.

Apart from these vehicles, there are other heavy and medium-sized trucks loaded with food articles. “If toll tax is collected from all the vehicles, the borders will face unprecedented traffic jam, resulting in problems on arrival of food articles in Delhi. “Keeping in view the apprehension of scarcity of food items in Delhi, it is essential to have free flow of trucks carrying food items into the capital,” the statement said. “As per the direction of the Lt Governor, the mayor has granted the exemption. In view of suffocating pollution, the entry of heavy and medium trucks to Delhi was prohibited, with an exception of trucks carrying food items,” it said.