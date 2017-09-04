Sopore Encounter: Two militants killed in encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district today, the police said. (Representative Image: PTI)

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Check-e-Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police official said. He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained. The operation is on, the official added.

More details awaited.