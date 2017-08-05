Sopore encounter: Three LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district

Sopore encounter: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter”. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Sopore encounter: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday morning in Sopore area’s Amarghad of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, reported ANI. As per the report one police jawan was also injured in the incident but he is stable. The security forces have also recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter area. The news was confirmed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner who added that all government and private schools and colleges in Sopore are closed today post encounter.

The incident took place when a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) was being conducted by the security forces. This joint operation was conducted by 179 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police since 04:30 a.m. Saturday morning. It resulted in a heavy fire being exchanged between the security forces and the terrorists.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Commanding Officer 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Rajeshwar Jamwal said, “We requested the terrorists to surrender but they opened fire. Then, we responded in the same way.” Post encounter, internet services have been snapped in Baramulla.

The incident took place just days after Lashkar-e-Taiba chief commander Abu Dujana, along with one other militant, Arif Bhat, was killed in an encounter with forces. This development was considered as a major victory for the security forces.

Yesterday, an Army jawan was injured in a land mine blast in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The news was confirmed to PTI by an official. There was mine blast in the border belt of Poonch in which a jawan was injured this evening, an army officer said. He has been hospitalised, the officer added.