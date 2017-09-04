Sopore encounter: Security forces gun down 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kashmir’s Baramulla

So far, forces have recovered an AK-47 rifle from their possession and the combing operation is underway. (Image: PTI/ Representational)

In a big success for security forces today, as many as 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces in Sopore’s Shangergund area in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baramulla, reported ANI. A gunfight between the security forces and militants broke out earlier today during a search operation in Baramulla district. Responding to the specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Shanker Gund Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police official said. Speaking to PTI, the official further informed that the forces were conducting a search operation and this was when the militants opened fire on them. The forces retaliated, resulting in the two terrorists being killed. The firing was going on when reports last came in, reported the news agency. So far, forces have recovered an AK-47 rifle from their possession and the combing operation is underway.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing of small and heavy arms in Amrodin, Chatkadi and Sadipora in Karnah of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. In a similar incident, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district’s Behibagh area. A cop from Jammu and Kashmir Police was martyred and three were injured during the attack which took place a day before the Bakr-Id festival.

In yet another terrorist attack, a bus carrying security personnel was ambushed at Pantha Chowk in Kashmir on September 1 where 5 policemen were injured. Later, ANI reported that one policeman martyred after suffering injuries. Attack was on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

In a similar incident that took place in August, a police vehicle was attacked by militants in the Nowgam area of Srinagar. However, no one was injured in the incident, reported PTI. “Militants fired upon a bunker vehicle of police at Nowgam at 8.45 pm but there was no loss of life in the incident,” a police official told PTI. The firing left residents of Nowgam and adjoining areas in a state of panic, added the police official.