Soon, US Visa seekers may have to submit social media information – What aspirants must know

State Department was quoted as saying that applicants for immigrant and non-immigrant visas would be required to provide “identifiers” they have used on various social media platforms in the previous five years.

The United States of America may soon ask for your social media information in order to issue a Visa. The Xinhua news agency has reported that US State Department has plans to require all American visa applicants to submit their social media information. In the report, the State Department was quoted as saying that applicants for immigrant and non-immigrant visas would be required to provide “identifiers” they have used on various social media platforms in the previous five years. In addition, they will be asked to provide old email addresses and phone numbers. As per the documents to be published in the Federal Register, the State Department has sought public comment on the proposed measures within the next 60 days. Under current provisions, social media, email and phone number are required from applicants singled out for extra scrutiny. An estimated 65,000 people a year fall into that category, IANS reports.

The changes would impact all applicants for immigrant and non-immigrant visas. As per the department, an estimated 710,000 immigrant visa applicants and 14 million non-immigrant visa applicants would be affected. The documents mentioned that only applicants for certain diplomatic and official visa types may be exempted from the requirements.

The changes will require an approval by the Office of Management and Budget at the White House.

In another important development, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has said that multiple H-1B applications will lead to rejection of the petitions. Further, the USCIS has indicated that it would intensify scrutiny of such applications. The H-1B filing process begins from April 2 for the fiscal year 2019 starting October 1. “After notice, we will deny or revoke the approval of all H-1B cap-subject petitions filed for one beneficiary by ‘related entities’ unless there is a legitimate business need,” USCIS was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

The notification has said that petitioners who submit multiple cap-subject petitions on behalf of the same beneficiary undermine the integrity of the lottery process. The federal agency issued policy guidance related to H-1B petitions, clarifying how the term “related entities” applied to the bar on multiple H-1B filings.