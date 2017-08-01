Soon, Mumbai’s Versova beach may get Miami-like makeover

The report also states that the authorities are planning to construct a marine entertainment zone alongside the Versova beach – on the lines of Miami beach. (Image: Facebook)

After years of planning and proposals, Mumbai’s Versova beach is reportedly all set to get a makeover and may soon be transformed on the lines of world famous Miami beach in the US. Miami beach is widely famous for its immaculate shores, exquisite dining options and celebrated nightlife. According to a report by Times of India, the proposal for the Versova beach makeover has been planned by local MLA Ameet Satam and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). The report also states that the authorities are planning to construct a marine entertainment zone alongside the Versova beach – on the lines of Miami beach. The entertainment zone will enthrall visitors with activities such as water sports, beach events, beach cafes, beach sports and others. The total estimated cost of the project is pegged at Rs 20 crore and will be a collaborative effort of Satam, local residents and architect PK Das, said the report.

Sometime back, Versova beach made the headlines when a Mumbai-based lawyer Afroz Shah along with United Nations and over 300 local volunteers kicked of a cleanliness drive to remove 5 million kg of filth and trash from the beach since October 2015. Shah’s effort even attracted praise from Oscar-winner actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who took to Instagram to share a video of his work. Not just DiCaprio, several Bollywood celebrities including Raveena Tandon applauded the transformation.

A recent study by the state pollution control board highlighted that the water around the beach gets heavily polluted, mainly because of domestic waste being dumped into the sea and around 20 per cent of the trash comes from 1,000 storm water drains whose opening are along the 2.5km Versova coastline.

In July, DNA reported that the MMB planned a makeover of Versova beach by developing a sports arena with a beach cricket and football pitch, facilities for a wide range of water sports, seating arrangements and shacks for cafes and restaurants, among other features. The thrust of the project will also be on waste management, added the report. As per MMD officials, the transformed Versova beach would be ready for public use by December this year.