Soon, enjoy food at late night rooftop eateries in Mumbai as BMC takes this big step

After going through all aspects of allowing open eateries, Mehta gave his nod, but with certain caveats, to operate rooftop restaurants, a senior civic official said. (Image: Pinterest)

Foodies in the country’s financial capital can now savour dinner on terraces of restaurants with a spectacular view of coastline and sky in backdrop, as BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta today gave the permission to eateries to operate such facility. After going through all aspects of allowing open eateries, Mehta gave his nod, but with certain caveats, to operate rooftop restaurants, a senior civic official said. These restaurants will operate till late night, though exact timings till which they can function are yet to be decided. Earlier, different bodies in the country’s richest municipal corporation had sought permission for open air restaurants in the city, known for its vibrant night life.

“The restaurant owner has to ensure that the ready-to-eat food to be served to customers is prepared while maintaining food hygiene and shall take such measures to avoid contamination of food due to dust, flies, dropping of birds and falling leaves from trees,” the official said while referring to the conditions prescribed by the civic chief. With a view to boost the hospitality industry and to revive the night life of the megapolis, the BMC in November 2012 started framing a policy for giving official licences to rooftop restaurants.

Rais Sheikh of Samajwdi Party, who backed the move since the beginning, said, “We are happy with it. It has been our plea to unlock the huge potential that terraces offer by allowing them to be operated as leisure or recreational spaces”. Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has also welcomed the move. “Sky Bars and Roof-top Cafes are an emerging trend across the world and Mumbai despite being the commercial capital of India lacked the policy for allowing these activities. This is a welcome decision which many international tourists as well as Mumbaikars will appreciate,” it said in a statement.