Soon, Donald Trump, Ivanka to visit India on PM Modi invitation

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi-Donald Trump meet: US President Donald Trump and his family have accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar confirmed this while addressing media after the first Modi-Trump meet on Tuesday. “Yes President Trump has accepted PM’s invitation to visit India, don’t have more details on this,” he said. He, however, added that the date of the expected visit has not been finalised.

Earlier, in his remarks, while standing along side Trump at the White House’s Rose Garden, PM Modi had said, “I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India,” Modi said .

The two leaders held extensive talks, including one-on-one interactions and dinner, during their first bilateral meeting. President Trump thanked Modi for visiting the US and the White House, saying he enjoyed their “very productive

conversation”.

“The future of our partnership has never looked brighter. India and the US will always be tied together in friendship and respect,” he said.

PM Modi has also specially invited Trump’s daughter Ivanka to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit

in India later this year. “…And I believe she has accepted,” Trump said. Modi also thanked Trump for his “feelings of friendship” towards India and himself.

In his speech, President Trump described PM Modi and himself as “world leaders in social media”, referring to their multi-million strong following on online platforms — and said it has enabled them to hear directly from their citizens. “I’m proud to announce to the media, to the American people and to the Indian people that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media,” Trump said in his remarks at the White House Rose Garden.

“We’re believers. Giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials

and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it’s worked very well in both cases,” Trump said.