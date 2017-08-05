Soon, Bengaluru airport to get India’s first helicopter taxi service; here’s how much an air ride will cost

The helicopter service will commence within three months. (Representative Image/Reuters)

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport will become the first airport in India to have a helicopter taxi service, Union minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha said here on Friday. The helicopter service will commence within three months. The first flight route will connect the city’s IT hub, Electronic City to the airport, and is estimated to complete the journey within 15 minutes. Though the fare for the short haul has not been finalised, KIA officials indicated that it would be approximately `2,500. “We hope that Bengaluru will lead the way for other cities to adopt such services. Travel will be seamless and there will be no need to fight traffic. My appeal to the operators is to fix the price in a way that the heli-taxi service remains competitive.”

Sinha said that the new service may benefit IT and business leaders who come Bengaluru, who are often worried about the traffic situation in the city. The new service would cut the travel time of more than 2 hours (via road) to 15 minutes. Currently about 60,000 people ply to and from the airport every day. Officials at KIA said that even if they get 100 passengers every day to use the heli taxi service, that would be a great to start. The heli taxi service will be operated by Thumby Aviation Private Limited and will be expanded to connect other locations of the city like Whitefield and HAL. Karnataka minister for industries and commerce R V Deshpande said that the services could also be used to ferry patients in need of urgent medical care.