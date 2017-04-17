Sonu Sood is the new Snapdeal, gets trolled for Sonu Nigam’s Azaan comments

Sonu Sood, who is a different person, mind you, went on Twitter and expressed his shock/surprise/amusement at the backlash he was facing on social media, especially Twitter. (Bollywood Hungama)

Sonu Sood is the new Snapdeal. If you have trouble believing this, ask the Kung Fu Yoga actor, who has been trolled on the internet over ‘Azaan’ comments made by his namesake, singer Sonu Nigam. As you might have noticed how Snapdeal faced the brunt of Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s allegedly calling India a poor country. In a matter of hours, angry, ill-informed netizens who mistook Snapdeal for Snapchat rapidly uninstalled the app, but not before giving it 1-star ratings. Although it became a laughing matter and made it to mainstream news channels, some Twitterati repeated their mistake, trolling actor Sonu Sood for something he most definitely, did not say.

No one is allowed to disrespect my religion, not gonna watch his movies anymore. #boycottsonu pic.twitter.com/pMib9SzMbc — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 17, 2017

Earlier today, singer Sonu Nigam took to microblogging site Twitter to express his bitterness after waking up to Azaan being played on a loudspeaker from a nearby mosque. Calling it “gundagardi”, the singer said that he did not believe, any temple or gurudwara used electricity to wake up people who did not follow their religion. He had also added that electricity was not a reality when Mohammed made Islam, complaining about why he was having this “cacophony” after Edison. The actor’s comments have received severe backlash on social platforms and have managed to stir a debate on national platforms about the use of loudspeakers and other such instruments for the religious practices.

God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus… — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Meanwhile, coming back to Sonu Sood, who is a different person, mind you, the actor went on Twitter and expressed his shock/surprise/amusement at the backlash he was facing on social media, especially Twitter. A lot of Twitterattis have even gone on to say that they would boycott the actor and not watch any of his movies.

I am still wondering WHO said WHAT n to WHOM ???????? n WHO’S asking me to find out WHAT happened WHERE ???????????? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 17, 2017



Although the flak faced by Sood is simply unwarranted, it has promoted a way for some hilarious jokes on the social networking site.

.@SonySIX hi guys really unhappy with the comments you made about aazaan — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 17, 2017

Waiting for bus drivers to get mad at Sonu for calling them gundas #GundagardiHaiBus — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) April 17, 2017



Although, such banters are quite funny and often border hilarious, they can cause serious damage and can leading to bullying on a social platform. What is worse, is when people mistake the name of certain companies, which is what happened with Snapdeal, leading to a loss of serious goodwill, that it had worked so hard to achieve. Moreover, if you are aware, Snapdeal just went through a horrendous run in a matter of profits and such mistakes is not good for business.