Sonu Nigam stuns all, shaves head in response to cleric’s Rs 10 Lakh reward announcement

The cleric had announced a reward of Rs 10 Lakh for anyone who can Sonu Nigam’s hair and put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country.

Going by his words, singer Sonu Nigam has shaved his head to go completely bald to protest against cleric who has announced a Rs 10 lakh fatwa to anyone who “can shave his (Sonu’s) hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country.” Earlier, announcing his decision to bald, Sonu Nigam had said, “Today at 2 pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi”. In another tweet he wrote “And Press is welcome to participate at 2 pm.” “Azaan is important, not loudspeaker. Arti is important, not loudspeaker,” the Bollywood singer was quoted as saying by the IndianExpress.com.

While announcing about his decision to go balled, Sonu said, “I’ll shave my head in a while. It’s not a challenge. It’s a request. What are you doing in this country? I am a believer but I don’t think my religion is the best but yours isn’t. I don’t believe in that. You have to fight fanaticism, you can’t be quite,” IndianExpress.com reported.

After Sonu Nigam’s remarks on ‘forced religiousness’, Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president, West Bengal Minority United Council has issued a fatwa against the announcing a Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone who shaves Sonu Nigam’s head. He told DNA that “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of Rs 10 lakh for that person”. He also told the publication that the council will organise a mass rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in central Kolkata.

Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi. http://t.co/5jyCmkt3pm — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

And Press is welcome to participate at 2pm. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

The entire row kicked-off after Nigam questioned the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions like mosques and temples. Sonu, using strong words, had termed the use of loudspeakers as equal to “forced religiousness” and even called it “gundagardi.” “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?,” Sonu tweeted. “I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus..” he added.