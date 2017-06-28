Sonu Nigam pens patriotic song after 90,000 ITBP jawans make request

The two-minute song called ‘Hum Sarhad Ke Sainani, Hum Sacche Hindustani’ is dedicated to the Indian border police. (PTI)

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam is in the news again and this time it has nothing to do with Twitter spats. The popular singer has lent his voice to the nation’s Army. Acknowledging a request of about 90,000 soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Nigam sang a patriotic song for them. The two-minute song called ‘Hum Sarhad Ke Sainani, Hum Sacche Hindustani’ is dedicated to the Indian border police. Home Secretary Rajeev Mehrishi unveiled the song at the ITBP headquarters in New Delhi, Jansatta reported. This song was released as a different album version after a live rendition. The song features the life and daily routine of an Indian soldier and is made with a military beat playing in the background. The ITBP soldiers are deployed at the Indian border. The video features the tough terrain of the border area and how soldiers execute their missions. The 1-minute video on the ITBP’s official YouTube site also shows how soldiers’ rigorous training sessions go and how they brave the extreme weather conditions. The modern weaponry held by the soldiers is another striking visual.

This patriotic song follows the list of famous Indian songs for the army like ‘Maa tujhe Salaam’ by A R Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo’, and ‘Aye Maere Watan Ke logo’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Sonu Nigam, who has been singing since he was four years old, has not taken any remuneration for this song.