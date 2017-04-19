Sonu Nigam azaan row fatwa: Singer tweets, “will get head shaved at 2pm” to claim Rs 10 lakh bounty

Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president, West Bengal Minority United Council has issued a fatwa against the singer.

Sonu Nigam, who recently posted a series of tweets complaining about “forced religiousness” after being woken up by morning azaan from loudspeakers, has given it back to a cleric who announced a Rs 10 lakh fatwa to anyone who “can shave his (Sonu’s) hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country.” Sonu Nigam reacted in kind and said, “Today at 2 pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi”. In another tweet he wrote “And Press is welcome to participate at 2 pm.”

Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president, West Bengal Minority United Council has issued a fatwa against the singer. He told DNA that “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of Rs 10 lakh for that person”. He also told the publication that the council will organise a mass rally at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in central Kolkata.

Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi. http://t.co/5jyCmkt3pm — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

And Press is welcome to participate at 2pm. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

All this started when Sonu Nigam questioned the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions like mosques for performing ‘azaan’. Sonu termed the use of loudspeakers as equal to “forced religiousness” and even called it “gundagardi.” “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison?,” Sonu tweeted. “I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion. Why then..? Honest? True? Gundagardi hai bus..” he added.

Sonu’s tweets generated mixed responses on the microblogging site, with some questioning his “intentions” while other users praised the singer for raising an “important” question.