Sonipat blasts convict Abdul Karim Tunda attacked in court premises

A murder convict attacked LeT bomb expert Abdul Karim Tunda, who was awarded life imprisonment a few days ago in the 1996 Sonipat bomb blasts case, at the court complex here today, the police said. Joginder Singh had attacked Tunda (75) in Karnal jail on November 30 last year and they were brought to the court today for a hearing in connection with that case. Civil line Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Lal said when Tunda was being brought out from the courtroom, Joginder Singh freed himself from police personnel and attacked him.

While Joginder Singh is serving a life term in a murder case at Karnal jail, Tunda is lodged in Ghaziabad jail.

A court in Sonipat had earlier this month awarded life imprisonment to Tunda for twin blasts in Sonipat in 1996 in which at least 15 people were injured. Tunda was arrested from the Indo-Nepal border at Banbasa on August 16, 2013. He was suspected to be involved in several blasts cases across the country, some of which are still pending.