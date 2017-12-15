Sonia Gandhi retires: Randeep Surjewala rushes to clarify, see what he said

Randeep Surjewala clears the air on Sonia Gandhi’s retirement

Immediately after Sonia Gandhi said, “My role is now to retire” while speaking to media persons, speculation started doing rounds on her retirement from active politics. This compelled Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala to come to the fore and clear the air on Sonia Gandhi’s retirement. He declared that Sonia Gandhi has just resigned from the post of party President and that, in no way means Sonia’s retirement from her political career. He said Sonia will hand over the baton to Rahul Gandhi but her wisdom will continue to be the guiding light for the party. In a tweet, he said, “Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely upon innuendos. Smt. Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light.”

Earlier, in the day, Sonia Gandhi had set of speculation that she had announced her retirment from politoics. This comes a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi officially taking charge of the party. Post Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as the party president, there has been intense speculation as to what role will Sonia Gandhi assign herself. On December 11, Rahul Gandhi was elected as the party president in a contest that didn’t have any other contender. Rahul was elected unopposed as 89 nomination papers submitted by several State units and senior leaders proposing him as the next President were found valid. A formal function will take place on Saturday at the party headquarters, as per various media reports. Rahul’s elevation ceremony comes ahead of the vote count for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections on December 18.

Sonia Gandhi had been the Congress President for the last 19 years since 1998. She holds the record of being the longest-serving president of the Congress party.