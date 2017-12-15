Sonia Gandhi announces retirement, silent on future role; Rahul Gandhi era starts

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Source: PTI)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi broke silence on her role within Congress one day ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s takeover as the party President. While speaking to reporters, the veteran Congress leader said that her role is to retire now. This will mark the beginning of a new era in Congress. Rahul Gandhi was declared elected as the new president of the Congress party on Monday, minutes after the expiry of the deadline for the withdrawal of candidates for the election of party president and at a time when the campaign for the last phase of Gujarat polls was at its peak. The 47-year-old leader is officially set to take charge on Saturday.

Sonia Gandhi held the post for 19-long-years and will deliver her farewell speech at a function on Saturday. The announcement was made by Mullappally Ramachandran, chairman of the central election authority of Congress in a press conference. He had said that since the withdrawal time was over and Rahul Gandhi was the only candidate, he will be the new President of the Indian National Congress.

Born on December 9, 1946, Sonia Gandhi took over as the party president in 1998, seven years after the assassination of her husband and former prime minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. Born in a small village near Vicenza, Italy, Gandhi was raised in a Roman Catholic Christian family. She did her higher education from Cambridge and married Rajiv Gandhi in 1968. She later took up the Indian citizenship and began living with her mother-in-law, the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, at the latter’s New Delhi residence.

Lately, Sonia Gandhi has faced some health issues as well. She was admitted to the Sri Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi earlier this year, due to a bad stomach. After her retirement from politics, Sonia can either stay away from all the party proceedings or might take up the role of a mentor.