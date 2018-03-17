Sonia Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi, says promises by current government is nothing but ‘drama’ to get votes

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Congress Plenary Session. While addressing the gathering, Gandhi expressed how sad she was to see that the Modi government is weakening & ignoring the schemes and programs that were implemented during the 10-year rule of the UPA government. Attacking PM Modi, Gandhi called his government ‘arrogant’. She went on to say that in the last four years, the Narendra Modi govt has left no stone unturned to destroy Congress. “But Congress has never cowered down and it will never cower down.” She went on to say, “We are exposing fraud & corruption by PM Modi & the people with him, using proof,” she added.

While talking about the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ promise by PM Modi, Gandhi said, “The promises of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Na khaaoonga na khaane doona’ by the current govt is nothing but ‘drama’ & their tactic to get votes.”

Sonia Gandhi today also congratulated the current Congress President and her son Rahul Gandhi and said that “he took up this responsibility (of party president) at a very challenging time.” While talking about the Congress Party, she said, “The party’s victory will be the nation’s victory, it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement.” She added, “Today only one things matters, how to strengthen the great party with which we have relations which goes back in time.”

While talking about the time when former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her mother-in-law made a major leap in the politics, Sonia Gandhi said, “40 years back Indira’s Ji’s stunning victory in Chikmagalur turned around Indian politics, once again our party must give a similar performance.” She then talked about her entry into politics and said, “You all know how due to circumstances I entered the public sphere but when I realized that the party is weakening, keeping in mind sentiments of Congressmen, I entered the political arena.”

Gandhi also talked about Manmohan Singh’s term as the Prime Minister and said, “Under Manmohan Singh’s governance economic growth was at its highest.” Towards the end of her speech, she said, “Wherever there is a non-Congress govt, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy & violence there & continuing with their work, braving all of it. It is Congress Party which takes stand against injustice and raises it voice against it.” She added, “It is the beginning of a new chapter, the challenges we are facing are not usual ones. We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under President Rahul Gandhi, let us pledge that we will make all efforts to do this.”