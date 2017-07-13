Sonia Gandhi forms communication strategy group; senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, others appointed

Congress presudent Sonia Gandhi called up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to thank him for lending support to UPA vice presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a communication strategy group today consisting of senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, P Chidambaram and Anand Sharma. The task of this group would be to coordinate with the communication department of AICC, an IANS report said. Other leaders of the party who have been included are Jairam Ramesh, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Jyotiradiya Scindia and Sushmita Dev.Apart from them, the ex-officio members of the committee are Randeep Singh Surjewala, the in-charge of the Communication Department, and Rajeev Gowda. “This group will meet regularly on daily basis and assist the Communication Department of the AICC,” said a statement released by Congress General Secretary Janardhan Dwivedi.

Meanwhile, the Congress president called up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to thank him for lending support to UPA vice presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi said. The Bihar chief minister also received a call from Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi last evening, news agency PTI quoted Tyagi as saying. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who has been nominated by as many as 18 opposition parties for the post of vice president, also called Kumar to thank him for his support, the JD(U) general secretary said. JD(U) parliamentary leader and former party president Sharad Yadav represented the party at the meeting of the Opposition to pick former West Bengal governor as its vice presidential face in the national capital yesterday.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had a few days back intervened after differences emerged between the Congress-JD(U), in wake of Nitish Kumar’s decision to support NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, PTI said.