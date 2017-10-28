Sonia Gandhi discharged from Ganga Ram Hospital after she recovers from upset stomach

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was today discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. (PTI)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was today discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Yesterday, Gandhi yesterday complained of stomach upset during her visit to Shimla, however, doctors said that she has now recovered, according to ANI. She was released today at 4 pm today. D.S. Rana, chairman (board of management) of the hospital, yesterday said that Gandhi, 70, is under observation. “Sonia Gandhi was brought to the hospital at 5 pm today (Friday). She has been found to be suffering from stomach upset and has been admitted for observation,” said Rana in a statement.

Yesterday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Ma was in Shimla & caught a stomach bug so we got her back. Nothing to worry, she’s much better. Thanks for the tremendous love and concern.”

It was reported that Gandhi was rushed from Shimla to Delhi in an air-ambulance. Sonia Gandhi was spending her vacation in the hill state. A team of doctors from the hospital was deputed to bring her back from Shimla.

Earlier in May, Gandhi was admitted to the same hospital after she suffered from food poisoning. In a statement, the hospital then said, “Sonia Gandhi was admitted on 7th May due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon.” The party president hasn’t been for a while and was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on November 29 last year because of viral. Before that, the 69-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on August 3 after she fell ill during a road show in Varanasi. She was discharged on August 14 according to the news agency PTI and doctors treating her at the hospital had then said she had recovered from her illness and injury to the left shoulder was stable.