Son rise in Andhra: CM Chandrababu Naidu gives Lokesh bigger role in TDP, looks to cement dynasty

Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is preparing his son Lokesh Naidu for a bigger role ahead of the 2019 general elections and thereby ensure the family dynasty, which was started by the redoubtable former AP CM NT Rama Rao (Naidu was his son-in-law) continues to rule despite the strong emerging challenges. The CM has inducted Lokesh in his cabinet on Sunday and that is the latest step in what has so far been a gradual process in grooming of the latter. The chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Chandrababu did not make Lokesh a minister or even nominate him as a member of the Legislative Council even after the political party came to power in 2014. Instead, he waited for almost three years as the TDP made inroads in various districts and then brought his son on political front by first nominating him as an MLC on March 7 and now inducting him in his ministry. The latest move by Naidu is being seen not just to promote Lokesh as a successor, but also position him as a viable foil against teh opposition, especially YS Jaganmohan Reddy – just two years remain for the next elections and preparatuions are already underway to ensure the TDP retains power in the state despite the strong challenge the legendary YSR’s son Jagan is expected to pose.

Before this, Lokesh, who has now grabbed political attention, was not projected anywhere, but remained a strong hidden player in the TDP. He was actively backing the party by planning and organising tours, public meetings and campaigns for his father and managing his hectic schedules. However, his contributions started as far back as 2012 after he drew the roadmap for and planned and organised Chandrababu Naidu’s 2,800-km padayatra across the state.

After this, Chandrababu Naidu formally introduced Lokesh into the party and made him the head of the party’s youth wing along with putting him in charge of its cadre welfare fund. Lokesh is also said to have played a crucial role in the party’s success in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, from picking candidates to coordinating with various factions in the TDP in various districts in an effort to avoid any rebellion after ticket allotment for the polls. In October 2015, Naidu inducted Lokesh into the central committee, making him party general secretary. Soon the “soft-spoken” Lokesh won hearts of party workers with his policies like encouraging party leaders to use technology to stay in touch with cadre and track implementation of welfare schemes and urging all ministers and MPs to declare assets of family members to name a few, Party insiders told IE.