Son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala arrested for stalking woman

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala (23) along with his friend, Ashish Kumar (22), were arrested by Chandigarh police on charges of stalking a woman. (IE)

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala (23) along with his friend, Ashish Kumar (22), were arrested by Chandigarh police on charges of stalking a woman, as per a report in The Indian Express. The police said that both the accused were under the influence of alcohol as they followed the woman’s car. According to police, the woman said to be the daughter of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was in her car and was going from Sector 9 in Chandigarh to Panchkula around 12:30 am when she observed a Tata Safari following her from Sector 26, the IE report added.

As per the report, the woman made a call to the police control room (PCR) at 12.35 am. The Safari was intercepted at the Housing Board Light point by a PCR van and a police vehicle. The woman lodged a complaint against the accused with the Chandigarh Police. The police registered an FIR against the duo under Section 354 D (stalking a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and 185 of Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person). After the medical examination that was conducted later, the men were found drunk.

BJP chief’s son is said to be a law student at a Kurukshetra college, while Ashish is a law graduate. Satish Kumar, DSP (East), was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “Vikas is a law graduate and residing at Sector 7 here (Chandigarh) and Ashish is a law student and friend of Vikas. Vikas’s father is a senior politician in Haryana. We arrested both of them under Section 354D of IPC. The victim’s statement is being recorded under section 164 of CrPC before a local magistrate.”